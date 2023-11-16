We're going to do everything possible to defeat Ghana - Madagascar coach

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe has expressed his team's determination to secure a crucial win against Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

The Southern African side will open their qualification campaign against the Black Stars in Kumasi.

While the Black Stars boast a remarkable history at the Baba Yara Stadium, Rakotondrabe is optimistic his team will pull a surprise when they clash.

“We didn't come to Ghana for holidays. We came here to win the game,” he stated.

“It's very true that the last time we beat Ghana was in 2015, and that was a friendly. We are going to do everything possible to defeat Ghana on Friday.”

This meeting signifies the inaugural match for both teams in the qualification journey for the 2026 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Ghana and Madagascar have crossed paths previously, engaging in two matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign. The Black Stars secured a triumphant 3-0 victory in Cape Coast, while the return leg concluded in a goalless stalemate.