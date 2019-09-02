We're happy with a point at Besiktas - Çaykur Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah

Çaykur Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah Lawerh is delighted with the 1-1 result picked up against Besiktas in the Turkish Supalig on Saturday.

Rizespor have surprised several pundits in Turkey with the expansive approach to games after picking two wins in the opening two matches of the top-flight league.

Ahead of their trip to Besiktas, a section of football connoisseurs were wondering if the Black Sea Sparrowhawk will stay true to their game and return from the BJK İnönü Stadium unscathed.

But Ismail Kartal's men defied the odds to take a 37th minute lead through Turkish forward Ogulcan Caglayan before Besiktas crawled back to salvage a point via Domagoj Vida's 54th minute strike to end the match 1-1.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Attamah, who was impregnable at the heart of defense for the Rizespor, could not hide his joy with the result labelling Beskitas as one of the best teams in the championship.

"It was very difficult to play here. Besiktas is one of the best teams in this league. They set us up. It was important not to be defeated. 1 point was an ideal result. Abdullah Avci is a very good technical director. 1 point for both teams was good. At least. no one lost," Attamah stated.

Attamah joined Çaykur Rizespor on a season-long loan from Istanbul Basaksehir this summer.