'We're here to help Austin Bold FC win'- on loan Ema Twumasi

On-loan Ema Twumasi says his priority is to help USL Championship side Austin Bold FC win matches.

The 22-year-old joined the club on Tuesday alongside countryman Francis Atuahene from MLS outfit FC Dallas.

Both players graduated from the Right to Dream Academy which creates opportunities for African youth players to focus on teamwork, community service and academics through the soccer.

''Ultimately our goal is to help the team win, get game minutes, and build our game fitness. At the end of the day we just want to help the team win,'' Twumasi told the club's website.

''The team has their own goals and we don’t put ourselves above them. We want to slide in and help the team achieve their goals. The Bold wants to win and we want to the same.''