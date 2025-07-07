We’re in a progressive process - Didi Dramani after President's Cup loss to Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani says his team is still in a progressive state following their defeat to Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President's Cup.

Having signed a two-year deal, the former Black Stars assistant coach was hoping to secure his first trophy for the Phobian Club.

However, despite taking the lead, the Rainbow Club conceded two quick goals in the second half to lose 2-1 to their rivals on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“It’s part of the industry. At a time we were controlling, we lost a key player [Osei Asibey]. They took a chance, and so we have to acknowledge that," Didi Dramani said.

He also emphasised that the team is still in the early stages of building something solid and sustainable.

“We are in a progressive process. I’m very impressed with the composition and execution. There is a lot we have done, but there is a lot we have to put in. I believe we will get there with some adjustments.”

Dramani also extended appreciation to the supporters despite the painful defeat.

“We love the fans so much. We want to see more of this.”

Hearts of Oak now turn their attention to the Eko International Cup to be staged in Nigeria as part of their preparations for the 2025/26 season.