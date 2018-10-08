We're in the dark over AFCON qualifier cancellation - Dan Yeboah

Communications Director of the Normalisation Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah says his outfit have not received any official communique from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) indicating that they have cancelled the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Leone Stars are scheduled to travel to Ghana to face the Black Stars in Kumasi on 11 October and the return leg in Freetown three days later.

But the two games were thrown into doubt on Friday after FIFA suspended the Sierra Leone Football Association over government interference.

In September, the country’s Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) forced president Isha Johansen and secretary-general Chris Kamara to step down from their offices as both are under investigation on counts of 'abuse of office and misuse of public funds.

However, Fifa statutes do not allow interference from any outside body and, as such, are threatening with to ban the country from international football.

The suspension will be lifted once the SLFA and its recognised leadership (led by SLFA President, Ms. Isha Johansen, and SLFA General Secretary, Mr. Christopher Kamara) have confirmed to FIFA that the SLFA administration, premises, accounts and communication channels are under their control once again.

"We haven't received any official letter from CAF saying the game won't come on so our arrangements haven't changed," he told Happy FM.

"We are still expecting players to come down for the game as scheduled."

"The information we got from CAF is that a decision will be taken today so we are still waiting on them."

"Some of the players are here already and others are on their way so we don't want to waste their coming down."