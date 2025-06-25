We're not among the favourites - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren ahead of 2024 WAFCON

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has admitted his side is not among the 'favourites' to win the upcoming 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) but hints that they could pull a surprise at the tournament.

Ghana's senior women's national team are making a return to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

Despite playing in the 1998, 2002, and 2006 finals, the Black Queens are yet to win the WAFCON trophy.

Ahead of the tournament, Bjorkegren doesn't believe his side is among the favourites to win the title.

"Ghana hasn't won the title, and the last final was in 2006. So we're not among the favourites," he told CAFOnline.com.

"But I believe we can be a strong underdog. If we stick to the game plan and have a good day, we can beat any team."

The Swedish trainer replaced Nora Hauptle earlier this year after the latter's contract was not renewed by the Ghana Football Association following its expiration.

Bjorkegren says there is still work to be done as he continues to implement his plans.

"We still have work to do, both on and off the pitch. Tactically, we need to be more organised, and fitness levels must improve," he continued.

"One of our long-term goals is to get our top players competing in stronger leagues. We’ve had very limited training sessions so far, but with every camp, we grow stronger."

Bjorkegren will be hoping to lead the team to its first title when the competition kicks off in Morocco on July 5. The Black Queens have been paired with South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.