We’re not running football with a 1960 mindset - Ex-Hearts of Oak star Prince Tagoe slams authorities

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has launched a scathing attack on the club's leadership, urging Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV to grant the technical team autonomy and end interference.

Tagoe, a CAF Confederation Cup and league title winner, blames the club's struggles on leadership's failure to adapt to modern football dynamics.

"We're not running football with a mindset from the '60s. You have to change it. So many things have evolved since my time."

"If Togbe Afede wants to keep those people around, they shouldn’t come close to player selection and signing decisions. They should leave everything to the manager. If not, all those people need to be sacked." - Prince Tagoe added via GhanaWeb

Despite their 2021 league title win under coach Samuel Boadu, the Phobians have slipped to fourth in the Ghana Premier League with 18 points from 11 games.

Hearts of Oak supporters echo Tagoe's sentiments, calling for change within the club's leadership.