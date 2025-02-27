'We're overhauling grassroots sports with a School Sports Authority' – Mahama

President John Mahama has pledged to establish a School Sports Authority in a bid to revamp Ghana's grassroots sports development during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

School sports used to be the hub for unearthing talents like Michael Essien and other big stars who were discovered through programs like the Milo Games.

Acknowledging the important role of youth sports in unearthing talents, Mahama emphasized the need to reposition this crucial aspect of the country's sporting ecosystem.

“Recognising the critical role of youth development, we’re implementing a significant overhaul of grassroots sports with the establishment of the School Sports Authority,” he stated.

“This body will oversee structured inter-school competitions and talent identification initiatives essential for nurturing future sporting champions.”

Mahama's announcement comes at a time when Ghana's national teams have declined in recent years, a concern he had previously acknowledged.

The establishment of the School Sports Authority is expected to improve funding for competitions, infrastructure, and other essential elements that will aid the progress of young athletes across Ghana's school system.