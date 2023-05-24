West Africa declared global leader in talent acquisition by Accra Lions’ Oliver König

Oliver König, a new partner of Accra Lions, has boldly proclaimed West Africa as the undisputed global leader in talent acquisition.

The renowned football agent alongside German football legend Lothar Matthaus and Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong have taken control of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.

In his passionate advocacy for the region, König sheds light on the unparalleled abundance of prodigious individuals found in West Africa.

With unwavering conviction, König emphasises that West Africa's influence extends far beyond its rich cultural heritage. He asserts that the region captivates the world with its vast reservoir of exceptional skills and limitless possibilities.

During the Accra Lions' partnership event, König expressed his belief that West Africa possesses the largest talent pool in the world. He passionately stated, "If you love football and want the best talent, then West Africa is the place. The hope is that when we provide the best infrastructure, we will see world-class players."

The event, attended by esteemed football personalities including Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) boss Tony Baffoe, and Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif, served as a platform to highlight the immense potential within the West African region.