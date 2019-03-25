West Africa gets largest representation at AFCON 2019

West Africa will be hugely represented at the Nations Cup in Egypt this June after nine countries from the sub-region qualified for the competition.

Former champions Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast are joined by Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Benin and Guinea.

Defending champions Cameroon will represent Central Africa with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Africa have the second largest representation with five teams from the South.

Angola, Madagascar, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe have all qualified for the competition in Egypt.

East Africa will be represented by Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Uganda.

Host Egypt lead the North African contingent and are joined by Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

Twenty four teams will participate in the competition this year for the first time since the tournament was expanded.