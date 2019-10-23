West African Football Academy (WAFA SC) celebrate 20th anniversary

Renowned Ghanaian based football academy WAFA SC are celebrating 20 years of existence.

On 23 October, 2009, then First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings commissioned it at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

Funded by Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam, it was known as Feyenoord Fetteh Football Academy.

But in 2014, the academy moved to Sogakope after purchasing the facility which was previously occupied by Red Bull Academy.

It was renamed West African Football Academy after African Tiger Holdings led by Mr Henri J.M Wienties took over the club.

WAFA SC have and continue to produce quality players for clubs all over the world.