West Brom forward Brandon Thomas-Asante forces FA Cup replay with brace against Chesterfield

English-born Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his rich goal scoring run with a brace for West Bromwich Albion to force the game against Chesterfield into a replay.

Thomas-Asante's late goal ensured the game ended 3-3 with the Championship set for another game against Chesterfield to decide which team progresses to the fourth round.

The 24-year-old gave West Brom the lead after just two minutes after smashing home a low cross from Karlan Grant.

However, the hosts responded five minutes later through Tyrone Williams.

Grant went from provider to scorer as he restored West Brom's lead in the 17th minute with a clever finish.

In a dramatic end to the first half, Chesterfield levelled and took the lead through Armando Dobra.

After the break, West Bromwich Albion kept pushing for an equalizer, but it took an injury time strike from Thomas-Asante to send the game into a replay.

Thomas-Asante has been in fine form for West Brom since joining the club in the summer from Salford City.