West Brom forward Brandon Thomas-Asante makes Ghana debut in seven-goal thriller against CAR

English-born forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante made his Ghana debut as the Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic in a thrilling contest at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The West Bromwich Albion forward replaced Mohammed Kudus late in the game as a Jordan Ayew hat-trick saw the Black Stars survive a scare from the Wild Beast to win 4-3 and go top of Group I of the qualifiers.

Despite coming on late in the game, Thomas-Asante contributed immensely in ensuring the West Africans ended the game with all three points.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Thomas-Asante was earlier named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

However, he could not make the final squad for the tournament and was also not available for the international friendlies in March against Nigeria and Uganda.

Otto Addo invited him for the two games in the World Cup qualifiers in June. He travelled with the team to Bamako but watched from the bench as Ghana left it late to beat Mali.

His performance against the Central African Republic gave an impression of what he could offer the Black Stars in future matches.