West Brom ready to rival Middlesbrough for Ghana winger Albert Adomah

Championship side West Brom are ready to challenge Middlesbrough for Ghana winger Albert Adomah.

Adomah has been attracting a lot of attention due to Aston Villa's financial woes.

Villa cannot stand in the way of any reasonable offers and they are set to lose their Player of the Year.

Middlesbrough want Adomah and also have an eye on midfielder Birkir Bjarnason and could try and tempt Villa with a joint bid for both players.

Adomah scored 14 goals in 42 appearances for Villa last season but could not help them win a promotion ticket.