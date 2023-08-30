West Brom reject initial Stoke City bid for Brandon Thomas-Asante

West Bromwich Albion have down Stoke City's initial bid for English-Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Despite the rejection, sources indicate that Stoke City are considering submitting a renewed offer to secure the promising young player.

West Brom are reportedly dissatisfied with the valuation placed on Thomas-Asante in the initial bid, suggesting that the offer undervalues the player's potential and capabilities.

This standoff has piqued the interest of other observant clubs, many of whom are closely monitoring the developments and assessing the potential opportunity.

Brandon Thomas-Asante joined EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion in August 2022 on a three-year contract, for a reported fee of around £300,000. This move came after he turned down a transfer to Birmingham City.

Making his mark, Thomas-Asante notched his debut goal for West Brom with a late equaliser against Burnley in September 2022. In the current season, he has contributed two goals in three Championship appearances.