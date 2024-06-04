West Ham ace Mohammed Kudus opens up on best career moment

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the best moment of his career after an outstanding campaign in England following his move to West Ham United.

The West Ham United star has had many highs in his blossoming career, from his days at FC Nordsjaelland to Ajax and in the English Premier League.

However, winning the Dutch Eredivisie in his first season at Ajax remains the most memorable moment of his career.

"Winning the Eredivisie in Amsterdam for the first time in 2021 was very special. We played to win trophies with Ajax, so to do so was a good memory for me. I was only young and that was the first trophy I won, so it was special," he told West Ham United's media.

Kudus ended his first season in the Premier League with eight goals and six assists, including a spectacular bicycle kick goal on the final day against Manchester City.

The 23-year-old quickly settled in London and he is already a fan favourite, and according to Kudus, he feels at home in England.

"You have literally everything hereâ€¦ the best restaurants. My favourite one is a Ghanaian one called Kate’s CafÃ© which is not too far from here in Plaistow," he added.