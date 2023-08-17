West Ham actively pursuing Ajax's Mohammed Kudus amid Chelsea competition

West Ham United are intensifying its efforts to secure the signing of Ajax sensation Mohammed Kudus, aiming to finalise the deal ahead of potential competition from Chelsea.

Although just 23 years old, Kudus has garnered attention not only from West Ham and Chelsea but also from Arsenal. Brighton were previously close to signing him, but the deal fell through.

Presently, West Ham seem to be leading the race to acquire the Ghanaian international. Technical Director Tim Steidten was reportedly in Amsterdam on Thursday to advance negotiations.

According to The Guardian, there is increasing confidence that the Kudus deal will proceed, with a potential fee of around £40 million.

Should this transfer be successful, it would mark West Ham's second transaction with Ajax this summer, following the £32 million acquisition of Edson Alvarez.

Despite progress, concerns remain about a potential late bid from Chelsea that could outbid West Ham's offer for Kudus. Tim Steidten is evidently keen to finalise the deal promptly.

Despite the whirlwind of transfer speculations, Kudus has showcased unwavering dedication to Ajax. His commitment is reflected in his robust training sessions and noteworthy on-field performances, as highlighted last weekend when he netted a remarkable goal, leading Ajax to a 4-1 victory over Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie.