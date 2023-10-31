West Ham boss impressed with Mohammed Kudus' performance in first Premier League start

West Ham United manager, David Moyes, expressed his satisfaction with Mohammed Kudus' performance during his first Premier League start against Everton on Sunday.

Moyes acknowledged that the young Black Stars attacker is still adapting to English football and emphasized that the club will not rush his development.

Moyes stated that it can take several months for players to adapt to a new league, and despite his youth, Kudus has settled in well.

The versatile midfielder's performance in the Premier League has been promising, and Moyes is keen on nurturing his talent gradually.

"It can take a few months for anybody to adapt, whether they're doing well or not. I think Mo has settled in well though. He started against Everton and did well.

"He's young and we're not pushing too hard or asking for too much too soon," Moyes said.

Moyes further discussed Kudus's potential positions in the team, suggesting that he could be used as a central midfielder, on the right wing, or even as an attacking option. The manager highlighted the importance of having players who can fill various roles and provide tactical flexibility.

"I think he could be a midfield player, but could also play off the right or up front for us. I think all those positions are important for us because it gives us a variation," he said.

West Ham United will face Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1, where Kudus is expected to play a key role in this crucial Round 16 Cup game.

The 23-year-old has been a notable addition to West Ham's squad, and Moyes aims to continue developing his abilities as he adjusts to English football.