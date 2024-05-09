West Ham brace for potential Mohammed Kudus departure

West Ham United could be bracing themselves for the potential departure of Mohammed Kudus during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Ghanaian international has been a key figure for the Hammers since his move from Ajax to the London club with 12 goal involvements in the Premier League in his first season.

Before joining West Ham, Kudus had attracted interest from notable clubs including Arsenal, Brighton, and Chelsea.

However, his stellar performances have captured the attention of several European clubs, leading to speculation about his future.

Sources cited by Football Insider indicate that Kudus is being closely monitored by multiple clubs, suggesting that West Ham may need to engage in negotiations for his transfer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed with 13 goals and five assists in 43 appearances this season.

In another development, West Ham United is on course to miss out on European qualification for the 2024-25 campaign following a recent downturn in form.