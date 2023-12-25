West Ham captain Kurt Zouma showers praise on Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United defender and captain, Kurt Zouma has lauded Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his quick adaptation to life in the Premier League.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder is part of a devastating front three at the London club, with the Hammers on a run of fine form.

Kudus has scored six goals in the Premier League so far, combining well with Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen.

On Sunday, Paqueta created for both Bowen and Kudus as West Ham defeated Manchester United at the London Olympic Stadium.

“Those three guys (Kudus, Bowen and Paqueta), you can see they have the freedom and the connection between them is very good and hopefully for us, it keeps going that way," said Zouma after the game.

“We're playing well and doing well,” he added. “We've had a few tough moments, but everyone has. The most important thing is going the same direction, keeping the same spirit and positivity and I think that's what we're doing at the minute and hopefully we keep going up.”