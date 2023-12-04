West Ham coach David Moyes hails impactful Mohammed Kudus

West Ham coach David Moyes has praised Mohammed Kudus for his impressive performance and settlement into the team.

Kudus, who joined the club from Ajax during the summer transfer window for a five-year deal worth 43 million euros, has scored five goals in all competitions for the Hammers.

Moyes was particularly impressed with Kudus's impact in the team's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the London Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

The midfielder scored a well-taken goal and caused problems for the opposing full-back, Tyrick Mitchell, throughout the game.

"I really did (impress). Right from the start, he caused Tyrick Mitchell, who is a good full-back, a lot of problems. He was probably our brightest spark and our brightest chance to get a goal. He scored a really good goal and it was a good move too, to get us the goal," Moyes told the club website.

The Scot also commended Kudus for settling into the team well, citing his ability to score goals and create chances for his teammates.

"He’s settled in well, getting us goals, and in the main, a lot of the forward boys – whether it be Tomáš Souček or Mo, or Lucas Paquetá or Jarrod Bowen – have been getting us goals, so long may it continue," Moyes added.

Kudus has started 11 Premier League games for West Ham, scoring three goals and providing an assist. He will look to continue his fine form when the Hammers face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in the Premier League.