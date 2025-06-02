West Ham consider Mohammed Kudus sale to fund squad rebuild

West Ham United are reportedly considering the sale of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus to raise funds for their summer transfer plans under new manager Graham Potter.

After joining from Ajax, Kudus impressed in his debut season with 14 goals and nine assists across all competitions. However, his output declined significantly in the 2024/25 campaign, managing just five goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

BBC Sport’s chief football writer, Simon Stone, reports that the club’s financial room has narrowed after reinvesting most of the money received from Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal. As a result, the Hammers are expected to sell key assets to support Potter’s rebuild.

Kudus has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, and interest from Saudi Arabia. With several areas in the squad needing reinforcements, including goalkeeping, defence, and attack, his departure could open the door to fresh signings.

West Ham finished the season without silverware and struggled for consistency, prompting a rethink of their ambitions. Potter is expected to oversee major changes, with Kudus possibly at the heart of West Ham’s summer transfer shake-up.