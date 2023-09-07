West Ham fan travels from London to Kumasi to support Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus was the focus of a staunch West Ham fan who travelled all the way to London to support the footballer during Ghana's game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Following his outstanding performances at the 2022 World Cup and for Ajax Amsterdam, Kudus received interest from various European clubs. West Ham won the race for his signature a couple of weeks ago.

The player only made his debut last Friday in injury time as the Hammers beat Luton Town 2-1, just before the international break, but he already had a cult following in London, as evidenced by the fact that a fan was seen on camera citing Mohammed Kudus as the reason he traveled from the UK to Ghana.

A West Ham fan travelled from London to Kumasi to watch Kudus play for Ghana pic.twitter.com/7RLRNWeQaF — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 7, 2023

The fan's efforts to watch his favourite player paid off as Kudus scored a stunning freekick to set the tone for a dramatic comeback win for the Black Stars.

Ghana finished the game as 2-1 winners and booked their tickets to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Kudus is expected to return to West Ham next week to meet a rousing welcome as signs already show the thirst for his remarkable qualities.

He is expected to feature in another captivating game against Manchester City at the London Stadium when the Premier League resumes.