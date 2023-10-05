West Ham fans calls for Mohammed Kudus to start more games

A number of West Ham United fans are fervently calling upon manager David Moyes to grant Mohammed Kudus more starting opportunities, given his impressive performances that have captured their admiration.

The eagerness among fans to witness the dazzling displays of the £38 million summer signing, Mohammed Kudus, as a regular starter has soared. Despite his notable talent and potential, the Ghana international has yet to secure a starting spot in the Premier League, having been included in the starting lineup on only two occasions, both in cup competitions.

Kudus made a memorable impact in his first starting appearance against TSC Topola in West Ham's opening game in the Europa League. In that match, he showcased his prowess by scoring twice, leaving an indelible mark on European football enthusiasts. His subsequent performance against the League One side, Lincoln, in the Carabao Cup further solidified his reputation as the "best player on the pitch."

However, in the Premier League, Kudus has primarily been utilised as a substitute, coming off the bench for brief appearances. With just one minute of play against Luton and subsequent cameo appearances in defeats to formidable opponents such as Manchester City and Liverpool, fans are growing increasingly eager to see more of the dynamic 23-year-old in action.

Following his recent substitute performance in the victory over Sheffield United, a chorus of Hammers supporters has amplified their calls for Mohammed Kudus to assume a prominent starting role within the team.

In a recent team photograph shared by the club, sharp-eyed fans couldn't help but link Kudus' facial expression to his desire for increased playing opportunities, underscoring the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding his contributions to the club since his arrival from Ajax Amsterdam in August.

However, just like he starred for the Hammers in their first game in the Europa, Kudus is expected to be in the line-up for their game on Thursday night against Freiburg.