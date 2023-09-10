GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
West Ham fan's dream comes true as he meets Mohammed Kudus in Ghana

Published on: 10 September 2023
A devoted West Ham United fan's remarkable journey from London to Ghana to watch his club's recent signing, Mohammed Kudus, play in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers took an unexpected turn when he got the chance to meet the football star on Sunday.

The fan, whose identity is yet to be revealed, made the long-haul trip from the United Kingdom solely to witness Kudus, the Hammers' new sensation, in action on the pitch. His dedication paid off as he was in attendance at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday when the Black Stars triumphed over the Central African Republic.

Kudus, known for his exceptional skills, didn't disappoint. He thrilled the crowd by scoring a spectacular free-kick, undoubtedly leaving the West Ham fan ecstatic.

However, the story took an even more incredible turn on Sunday when the devoted supporter had the chance to meet Mohammed Kudus in person.

 

This unexpected encounter must have been a dream come true for the fan who travelled thousands of miles just to see his football hero.

Kudus, who joined West Ham in a high-profile transfer from Ajax in August, is quickly becoming a favourite among the Hammers' faithful.

The deal was valued at over 40 million euros, making it one of the most significant signings in the club's recent history.

