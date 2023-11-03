West Ham legend Nigel Reo-Coker believes Mohammed Kudus can have same impact as Jeremy Doku at Man City

Former West Ham midfielder, Nigel Reo-Coker has likened Mohammed Kudus' early performances for the Hammers to that of Jeremy Doku at Manchester City.

Reo-Coker believes David Moyes can get the most of the Ghana international if he plays him on the flanks.

Kudus is enjoying a blistering start to life in England, scoring an important goal on Wednesday night as the Irons eliminated Arsenal from the Carabao Cup.

“When you say attacking selection this weekend [against Everton], for me why is he playing Kudus in the middle instead of out wide?," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think Kudus can have the same impact as Doku does for Manchester City. Paqueta should be your middle man, he’s the guy that can orchestrate everything.

“I think playing Kudus in the middle is something for me you can kind of question. He needs to be out wide, high, one-on-one against defenders and then producing his magic up there.”

The former Ajax midfielder has already netted four times for the club since joining them in the summer transfer window.