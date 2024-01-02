West Ham manager David Moyes acknowledges Mohammed Kudus' importance ahead of AFCON 2023

West Ham United boss David Moyes has emphasised the significance of Ghana star Mohammed Kudus significance, stating he will be crucial for any team he plays for.

The remarks come as the 23-year-old midfielder prepares to join Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast.

Despite West Ham's efforts to include Kudus in the game against Brighton and Hove before his departure, Ghana rejected the plea, expressing concerns about the player's injury risk.

Moyes, speaking ahead of the Brighton match, highlights Kudus' importance, stating, "He (Kudus) is a really important player, so he will be to any team. We are hoping that there is a chance he could be [available for Brighton]."

Chris Hughton, Ghana's head coach, revealed during a press conference that Kudus is dealing with a slight injury issue and would join the national team at a later date.

The Black Stars are set to face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in Group B of the AFCON tournament, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024.