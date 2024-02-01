West Ham manager David Moyes confirms availability of Mohammed Kudus for Bournemouth clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes has disclosed that Mohammed Kudus will be available for the game against AFC Bournemouth on Thursday.

The Ghana international returned to London this week after the Black Stars' early Africa Cup of Nations elimination.

Kudus trained with the Hammers on Wednesday and he is expected to start against the Cherries at the Olympic Stadium tonight.

“Mo’s back from the AFCON which is good,” the Scot said. “Edson Alvarez is doing much better so hopefully he’ll be available.”

The 23-year-old has been one of West Ham's best players this season, scoring ten goals across all competitions since joining in the summer transfer window.

His return from AFCON is huge boost for the gaffer, whose team have struggled without the Ghanaian and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta in recent weeks.

Kudus had a good Africa Cup of Nations debut, scoring two goals in two matches as the Black Stars were knocked out at the group stage.