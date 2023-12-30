West Ham manager David Moyes hopes Mohammed Kudus faces Brighton before AFCON 2023 departure

West Ham United manager David Moyes has expressed his desire to have Kudus feature in one more match, possibly against Brighton and Hove Albion, before the player departs for international duty.

Moyes revealed that a decision is pending on the departure date for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus to join the Black Stars for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kudus, who recently played a crucial role for Arsenal in a 2-0 victory in the English Premier League, remains a vital asset for West Ham and will be missed as he looks set to join Ghana for the tournament which will be held in Ivory Coast between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

In a post-match interview, Moyes mentioned the uncertainty surrounding the join-up dates for African Nations players and emphasised Kudus's importance to the team.

"I can't give you an answer on that either. We've not had confirmation on any of our African Nations players on their join-up dates, which is very unusual. Mo is a very important player so we're hoping there is a chance he could be available to face Brighton," Moyes stated.

The pivotal clash between West Ham and Brighton is scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This date coincides with the commencement of Black Stars' training camp in Kumasi as they prepare for the AFCON 2023.

Moyes remains optimistic about Kudus's potential availability for the Brighton match, eager to maximize the player's contribution before he departs for international duties.