West Ham manager David Moyes includes Mohammed Kudus in squad for Luton Town clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes has added Ghanaian international Kudus Mohammed to his squad for their Premier League match against newcomers Luton Town on Friday evening.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year deal with the Hammers last weekend and will wear the number 14 shirt, has been training with his new teammates in East London.

Throughout the week, Kudus has been training hard, and manager David Moyes has been impressed with the Ghanaian's performance. Kudus, who has dreamt of playing in the English Premier League since he was a child, expressed his joy and determination in joining West Ham United.

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” Kudus told whufc.com. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going. I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

He is eager to make his debut for the club, and fans are anticipating an explosive start from the Black Stars midfielder.

The match is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT at Kenilworth Road.