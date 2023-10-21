West Ham manager David Moyes insists Mohammed Kudus is close to EPL start

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has disclosed that Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, could be making his first English Premier League start sooner than later.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam, making eight appearances for the London club across all competitions.

However, Kudus has only started in games in the Europa League and the Caraboa Cup.

Before the international break, the attacking midfielder scored his debut Premier League goal after coming on in the second half of the game against Newcastle United.

“He is very close to playing,” he said. “But to be fair to him, he was close when he arrived. Sometimes players come in at different levels of fitness and you need time to figure out where they are at, but Mo could play now and he has been playing," added Moyes.

“He’s been playing for Ghana and he came off the bench [against Newcastle] and made a brilliant impact for us, and that’s what we need. We need more than eleven players. We need a group of players who, when called on, can make a difference.”

West Ham will travel to the Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday.