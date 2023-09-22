West Ham manager David Moyes pleased with Mohammed Kudus' performance against Backa Topola

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has praised Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, after starring in the Hammers win over Backa Topola in the Europa League.

The Black Stars midfielder netted his debut goal to lead West Ham to a comeback win at the London Olympic Stadium.

Kudus was making his first start for the club since joining the English side in the summer transfer window from Ajax.

West Ham were handed an early score after Topola took an early second half lead through Petar Stanic before Kudus forced an own goal from Nemanja Petrovic to level the score in the 66th minute.

The ex-Ajax star gave West Ham the lead four minutes later before Thomas Soucek completed the fightback with nine minutes remaining.

"I thought Mo started the game really well and the team was playing well in the opening 20 minutes. He faded away, but in the end he came up with one and maybe two goals, I’m being told, so I’m really, really pleased for him," said Moyes after the game.

"He’s made a good start, we like him a lot and we’ll edge him in when we get the opportunities in the right moments to do so. I’m pleased because we needed someone to come up with goals tonight and he was the one who did it."