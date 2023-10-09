West Ham manager David Moyes pleased with Mohammed Kudus' performance against Newcastle United

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, following his late heroics in the draw against Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old climbed off the bench to salvage a point for the Hammers at the London Olympic Stadium.

Kudus smashed home with two minutes remaining after receiving a pass from Vladimir Coufal to register his debut Premier League goal.

"I’m pleased for Tomáš as he is making a good contribution with his goals, as did Mo (Kudus) today who got his first one for us, which was great," he said after the game.

"We have played Tomáš a bit higher in the last couple of games to try and get him near the box. Today was tough because we couldn’t get enough crosses or balls near the edge of their box, but he made it and he got the goal.

"I felt it was a really good point, today."

Kudus will join his Black Stars teammates for the trip to America as Ghana engages the United States and Mexico in international friendlies.