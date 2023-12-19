West Ham Manager David Moyes praises Mohammed Kudus' strong start

West Ham United manager David Moyes has lauded attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus' exceptional performance since joining the club, following his brace in the team's recent victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian has now scored nine goals across all competitions for the Hammers, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

Moyes acknowledged the challenges that come with adapting to the Premier League, particularly for players from foreign leagues.

However, he expressed his delight at Kudus' quick settlement and impressive form.

"He's made a brilliant start here. I always say it's not easy for boys coming over from other leagues to do well in the Premier League initially."

"He's done great. He's all-round a really good player, and we're really thrilled," Moyes said.

Kudus' absence in January due to international duty with the Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast will undoubtedly be felt by West Ham.

Nonetheless, Moyes remains optimistic about the player's long-term prospects at the club.

Kudus' integration into the West Ham squad has been seamless, and his contributions on the pitch have been invaluable.

His pace, skill, and finishing ability have made him a fan favourite, and he looks set to become a mainstay of the team for years to come.