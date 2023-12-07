West Ham manager David Moyes praises Mohammed Kudus's recent form

West Ham manager David Moyes has praised Mohammed Kudus's recent performances, stating that the Ghana midfielder is finally showing his true quality.

Kudus has scored six goals across all competitions for the Hammers and has been a fans' favourite at the London Stadium.

Moyes expressed his satisfaction with Kudus's progress, saying that he has had a significant impact on the team with his goals and assists.

The manager believes that Kudus's all-round play has been impressive and will continue to improve as he becomes more accustomed to the Premier League.

"Mo [Kudus] has started great for us. He’s had an impact with his goals and assists, and I think his all-round play has been good. It will also improve as he gets more used to the Premier League and the intensity of the games," Moyes said at his press conference.

The manager also highlighted Kudus's recent awards, including West Ham's Goal of the Month award for his overhead kick against Brentford in the Premier League, and his nomination for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award.

"I’ve been hugely impressed [by] how well he’s done. He’s probably started better than I would have anticipated. We eased him in during the first couple of games, but since then, we’ve found that he was scoring or making goals for us. Now he’s starting and doing much of the same, and we hope that continues," Moyes added.

Kudus is expected to feature prominently when West Ham faces Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, and his teammates have praised his performance ahead of the fixture.