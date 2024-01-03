West Ham manager David Moyes reacts to 'unfair' absence of Mohammed Kudus for Brighton game

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has bemoaned the absence of Mohammed Kudus for the game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The Ghana international failed to feature for the Hammers after the FA reportedly blocked him from making an appearance for the club following his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023.

Although Chris Hughton disclosed that the player will not be reporting to camp early due to a knock.

Moyes believes his African contingent could have made their last appearance before leaving for their various countries for the tournament.

"It’s been a fair programme for this time of year for what it could be, but our programme before that wasn’t overly fair. You could argue about fairness in terms of not being able to play Mohammed Kudus or Nayef Aguerd tonight, but other teams could play their African players," he said after the goalless draw against Brighton.

Kudus has been a marquee signing for the Hammers since joining from Ajax, netting ten goals across all competitions for West Ham United.