West Ham United manager David Moyes has praised the significance of Mohammed Kudus to his team ahead of their Europa League match against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Ghana midfielder joined West Ham from Ajax this season and has become a fan favourite in East London.

Despite a difficult start in London, Kudus has found success by scoring 13 goals and providing four assists, helping the Hammers maintain a position in the top 10 of the Premier League.

His impressive goal against Freiburg in the previous round secured West Ham's spot in the quarter-finals and earned him the club's Goal of the Month award.

At a press conference before the game, Moyes spoke highly of Kudus: "Mohammed Kudus is just not important to us for this tie but he has been important for us all season... He is a young boy who has just come into the Premier League and has settled in incredibly well."

With his strong performance, Kudus has established himself as an essential player alongside Lucas PaquetÃ¡, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio in the West Ham attack.

Moyes expressed his admiration for Kudus, saying, "We are really enjoying the way he is playing for West Ham, I think he has a lot of development to come in the future and he is settling in. nicely here."

On Thursday night, Moyes and the rest of the West Ham squad hope for another standout performance from Kudus against Xabi Alonso's successful Bayer Leverkusen team.