West Ham United manager David Moyes has expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Moyes highlighted the club's commitment to strengthening the squad, saying, "I'm pleased with the players we've got. The club have supported and backed us to get lots of really good players, and we're building another good team to go again."

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax during the summer transfer window for a reported fee of over 40 million euros, has already shown promise during his limited time with the club.

Although he made his debut as a substitute in the last few minutes of a Premier League match against Luton Town, he is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming match against champions Manchester City.

The Ghanaian arrival is seen as part of Moyes' efforts to make West Ham a more expansive and attacking team. Moyes aims to improve the club's goal-scoring record from last season while maintaining their solidity in defence.

Kudus' performance is eagerly anticipated by West Ham fans as they look forward to another exciting season in the Premier League.