West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek emphasises importance of Mohammed Kudus' for first Premier League goal

West Ham United's midfielder, Tomáš Soucek, has underlined the significance of teammate Mohammed Kudus scoring his first Premier League goal during a memorable encounter on Sunday.

Kudus, the talented Ghana international who made the switch to the Hammers during the summer transfer window, got his maiden Premier League goal during Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at the London Olympic Stadium.

Soucek, who also etched his name on the scoresheet in the same fixture, was effusive in his praise for Kudus.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Soucek said, "It's perfect for Mo that he scored his first Premier League goal. He's still new, so we have to get connected with him as well, but for his confidence, it was important that he scored because he is a winger and also a striker, so he needs to get on the scoresheet. He did that today, so that was great for us."

The support within the West Ham United squad are evident, as Soucek's words underscore the team's unity and their shared joy in each other's success.

Kudus has now scored three goals in all competitions for the Hammers.

While Soucek will represent the Czech Republic in UEFA Euro 2024 games against the Faroe Islands and Albania during the international break, Kudus is set to feature for Ghana's Black Stars in friendly matches against Mexico and the USA.