West Ham new star Mohammed Kudus could miss six matches due to 2023 AFCON commitment

Ghana's star player, Mohammed Kudus, faces the prospect of missing up to six matches shortly after joining West Ham.

His absence could coincide with Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cote d'Ivoire, potentially leading to him being unavailable for a series of games.

These matches include West Ham's FA Cup third-round match on January 6, 2024.

Depending on Ghana's progress in the competition, Kudus might miss Premier League fixtures against Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Manchester United, Arsenal, and possibly Nottingham Forest.

He's likely to be granted a few days of rest before returning to the squad.

Kudus signed for the Hammers during the summer window from Dutch giants Ajax, becoming the club's second most expensive acquisition after Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Additionally, West Ham will also be without Nayef Aguerd (Morocco), Said Benrahma (Algeria), and Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast) for the tournament.