West Ham open talks to sign Marcus Tavernier as Mohammed Kudus replacement

West Ham United have opened talks with Bournemouth over the potential signing of winger Marcus Tavernier, who is being lined up as a possible replacement for Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international is expected to leave the London club this summer, with Newcastle United among the clubs reportedly preparing a £70 million bid for the forward.

Kudus has an £85 million release clause in his contract, but West Ham could accept a slightly lower fee due to his dip in form during the second half of the season.

With funds tight under Premier League financial rules, the Hammers are looking to reinvest wisely and have identified Tavernier as a strong candidate.

The 26-year-old impressed under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth, contributing with energy, creativity, and consistent performances. Newcastle have also shown interest in the former Middlesbrough man, and Bournemouth are keen to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium.

However, West Ham have taken early steps to position themselves ahead of their rivals. Talks have reportedly been held with the player’s camp, and the club views him as a key part of Graham Potter’s potential rebuild, should Kudus depart in the coming weeks. Saudi club Al-Ahli have also made contact.