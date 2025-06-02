West Ham open to £65m Mohammed Kudus sale amid Newcastle interest

West Ham United are willing to accept a bid between £65â€“70 million for Ghana international Mohammed Kudus this summer, according to sources cited by Football Insider.

Kudus, 24, remains a key target for Newcastle United, who are in search of a new right-winger. Despite an £85 million release clause for Premier League clubs, interested sides are unlikely to meet that valuation following Kudus' dip in form during the 2024/25 season.

The Ghanaian attacker, who joined West Ham from Ajax for around £38 million two years ago, scored just five goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances this season.

With the Hammers needing to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), they are expected to offload players to balance the books and allow new manager Graham Potter to rebuild the squad.

Sources say West Ham may offer a £20 million discount on Kudus’ clause, making him available for £65 million. Although attracting Saudi interest, Kudus is reportedly not keen on a move to the Middle East at this stage in his career.

Kudus is under contract at West Ham until June 2028.