West Ham reject £50m Tottenham bid for Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United have rejected a £50 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to reports from talkSPORT.

The bid, submitted last week, was Spurs' opening attempt to lure the versatile playmaker to North London, following their shift in focus from Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

The Hammers swiftly dismissed the proposal, holding firm on their valuation of Kudus, who remains a key figure in their attacking plans.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, netting eight goals and showcasing his adaptability across multiple attacking roles.

Kudus has drawn interest from several top clubs in Europe and beyond. Chelsea previously submitted a player-plus-cash deal that was also turned down by West Ham, while Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have reportedly made inquiries.

Although the midfielder’s release clause is set at £120 million for Saudi clubs, there is a belief among suitors that the London club may be willing to negotiate a lower figure.

Should a deal be struck, Kudus would become the first player to move directly from West Ham to Tottenham since Scott Parker’s switch in 2011.

However, West Ham are under no pressure to sell and remain intent on holding out for a deal that meets their valuation.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer and has quickly become one of their most influential players.

His performances in the Premier League and European competitions have only increased his stock, prompting renewed interest ahead of the 2025/26 season.