GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

West Ham star Edson Alvarez praises Mohammed Kudus after Europa League win

Published on: 15 December 2023
West Ham star Edson Alvarez praises Mohammed Kudus after Europa League win
Mohammed Kudus

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez has expressed his delight at Mohammed Kudus' performance in the UEFA Europa League match against Freiburg.

Kudus scored a goal in the 14th minute, assisted by the Mexican midfielder, and the latter went on to score the second goal of the game in the 42nd minute, thanks to an assist from Jarrod Bowen.

Alvarez, who joined West Ham alongside Kudus in the off-season, described the experience as a "very special magic night" and expressed his happiness for Kudus, who has now scored seven goals in all competitions this season.

"I know Mo (Mohammed Kudus) so when he runs, I saw him directly. I am happy for him as well, and I am also happy to score my first goal with this beautiful shirt," Alvarez said in an interview.

Kudus has been in excellent form this season, scoring three goals in the Europa League and seven goals across all competitions.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, and he is expected to play a key role for Ghana in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more