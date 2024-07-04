West Ham star Mohammed Kudus addresses transfer speculation

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is brushing aside transfer speculation after a breakout season with West Ham United.

The 22-year-old impressed in his debut campaign, contributing eight goals and six assists in the Premier League and adding another five goals in the Europa League.

His performances have unsurprisingly attracted attention, with rumours swirling about big-money offers from Saudi clubs and interest from European giants.

Kudus, however, remains focused on his future with West Ham. Despite having a hefty £85 million release clause, he emphasises his commitment to the team.

"It's normal to have rumours," he told The Athletic, "but right now I'm getting ready for the new season."

Currently on vacation in Ghana, Kudus will soon rejoin his West Ham teammates for pre-season training.

With the team aiming to build on last season's success, his return is highly anticipated. While transfer market speculation continues, Kudus's dedication to West Ham shines through.