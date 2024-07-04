GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
West Ham star Mohammed Kudus addresses transfer speculation

Published on: 04 July 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is brushing aside transfer speculation after a breakout season with West Ham United.

The 22-year-old impressed in his debut campaign, contributing eight goals and six assists in the Premier League and adding another five goals in the Europa League.

His performances have unsurprisingly attracted attention, with rumours swirling about big-money offers from Saudi clubs and interest from European giants.

Kudus, however, remains focused on his future with West Ham. Despite having a hefty £85 million release clause, he emphasises his commitment to the team.

"It's normal to have rumours," he told The Athletic, "but right now I'm getting ready for the new season."

Currently on vacation in Ghana, Kudus will soon rejoin his West Ham teammates for pre-season training.

With the team aiming to build on last season's success, his return is highly anticipated. While transfer market speculation continues, Kudus's dedication to West Ham shines through.

