West Ham star Mohammed Kudus: Beating Wolves has given us confidence against Liverpool

West Ham attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus believes their convincing victory over Wolves in the Premier League has given them a much-needed boost in confidence ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Speaking to West Ham United TV, Kudus expressed his optimism about the team's chances against the Reds, citing the momentum gained from their recent triumph. "The win today is a big boost for our confidence. We will give our best every time," he said.

The 23-year-old forward was instrumental in West Ham's 3-0 victory over Wolves, scoring a brilliant brace to seal the deal. His first goal was a clinical finish into the bottom left corner, while his second was a powerful header that left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance.

Kudus believes that the same level of determination and teamwork that led to their success against Wolves can be replicated in the upcoming fixture against Liverpool.

"This is an opportunity to go to the next round, the semi-finals, so you saw the performance against Arsenal. We will try to repeat that feat on Wednesday," he stated.

West Ham face a daunting task as they travel to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp's side, who are in great form. However, Kudus remains unfazed by the challenge, insisting that the team will give their all to secure a positive result.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has been a revelation for West Ham since joining the club in the summer, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in all competitions.

His impressive displays have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike, and he continues to prove himself as a valuable asset for the Hammers.