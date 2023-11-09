West Ham star Mohammed Kudus included in Ghana squad for games against Madagascar and Comoros

Ghana's national football squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next week has the inclusion of West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

The talented midfielder's presence adds depth and skill as the team prepares for upcoming clashes against Madagascar and Comoros.

Kudus' stellar performances in the Premier League and the Europa League have earned praises from connoisseurs of the game.

Having joined West Ham in a high-profile transfer from Ajax in the summer, Kudus has quickly adapted to the rigours of the Premier League, earning praise for his performances in the midfield.

His inclusion in the Ghana squad reflects not only his individual success but also the recognition of his potential to influence the national team positively.

The 23-year-old's contribution could be pivotal in securing positive results for the Black Stars.

Kudus' role in midfield is poised to be a key storyline, showcasing the intersection of club success and international duty.

The highly-rated playmaker is presently the Hammers' second highest scorer in the season with four goals in 13 games across all competitions.

He scored one of Ghana's goals when the Black Stars came from behind to beat Central African Republic 2-1 in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in August.