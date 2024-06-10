West Ham star Mohammed Kudus: No excuses, always giving my best for Ghana

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus addresses claims that European-based players struggle when playing in Africa, emphasising his commitment to giving his best for the national team.

Kudus, who has scored 11 goals for Ghana, had a disappointing game against Mali in last Thursday's 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Kudus praised the team's collective effort, highlighting the contributions of substitutes Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew, who combined to score a late winner in the 2-1 victory, reigniting hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

"Personally, in every game whether in Ghana or Europe, my motivation and my approach are the same and that is to help the team win," Kudus said, as quoted by ghanafa.org.

"Yes, I am one of the names they look out for in most of the games but everyone is quite important in the squad. Whether on the bench or whatever, like we saw against Mali, it’s the guys on the bench that came to win the game so everyone deserves the same respect and motivation just like us."

"We are a team, it’s the points that matter, whether I score or anyone else does, or however I perform, the most important thing is that the team wins and we keep improving as players."

"So personally, I try to do my best in every place I find myself. We started playing from here in Ghana and so there is no excuse as in weather, the pitch and all of that."

"There are things that come into play but the opponents face the same problems as well so there is no excuse for that but in every game, I just try to do my best for the country and the team to get the three points."

Kudus' focus remains on securing a victory against the Central African Republic on Monday in Kumasi and strengthening Ghana's position in Group I, with his dedication playing a crucial role in the Black Stars' campaign.