West Ham star Mohammed Kudus not for sale despite big-money offer

Despite interest and a hefty offer, West Ham United are determined to hold onto their rising star, Mohammed Kudus.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder impressed in his debut Premier League season, attracting attention from clubs like Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad, who reportedly offered a staggering £150 million.

However, new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui sees Kudus as a key part of his plans and the club hasn't found a suitable replacement yet.

Additionally, the Hammers, fresh off a big-money sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, are looking to maximize their profit on Kudus, whose release clause kicks in next summer.

While sources suggest Kudus isn't keen on a move to Saudi Arabia, a lucrative offer could potentially sway him.

Regardless, West Ham appear set to resist any attempts to snatch Kudus away this transfer window.

Kudus scored eight goals and six assists in the Premier League, along with five goals in the Europa League for West Ham.