West Ham star Mohammed Kudus' release clause not active this summer

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus' release clause in his West Ham United contract cannot be triggered this summer, according to The Athletic.

While reports suggested a potential £85 million move by another Premier League club, the clause only applies after a specific period.

This clause expired on June 30 and will not be active again until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Kudus, who joined West Ham last year, is contracted to the club until 2028 with a possibility of an extension.

Renegotiating the contract, including the release clause, would likely happen only if his deal is extended.

The 23-year-old impressed in his first season at West Ham, contributing eight goals and six assists in Premier League games.

He also played a key role in their Europa League run, scoring five goals including a memorable solo effort voted "goal of the tournament."

Prior to joining West Ham, Kudus spent three seasons at Ajax, scoring 16 goals in the Dutch Eredivisie.

He has also been a regular for the Ghanaian national team, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances.